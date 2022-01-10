10.01.2022 22:20:39

DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022

10-Jan-2022 / 22:20 CET/CEST
Berlin, 10 January 2022 - Based on the latest review of the financial information, including the recent acquisition of GlovoApp23, S.L. ("Glovo"), Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) announces that it expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022 and to generate between EUR 0 and 100 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, while investments related to its quick commerce business are predicted to peak in the first quarter of 2022 and gradually decline thereafter. Delivery Hero reconfirms its long-term adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin target of 5-8% on a group level.

This outlook takes into account the acquisition of additional shares in Glovo, a pioneering multi-category delivery app and one of the world's leading delivery companies, announced on December 31, 2021, which will result in Delivery Hero holding approx. 83% in Glovo, on a non-diluted basis.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, adjusted EBITDA and GMV, as well as related information, the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its 2020 Annual Report, which has been published on the Company's website.

