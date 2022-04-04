|
04.04.2022 11:26:37
DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit
Langen, 04 April 2021 - Today, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has received letters from its majority shareholders, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. ("Apollo") and the Wecken Group, informing the Management Board that they are seeking the payment of a dividend for the 2021 financial year in the amount of the accumulated profit.
The 2021 accumulated profit amounts to EUR 32.9 million. Currently, 105,512,596 shares are entitled to dividends, as the company holds 2,264,728 treasury shares. On this basis, the dividend is EUR 0.31 per share.
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will promptly decide on the request of the majority shareholders and the convening of the Annual General Meeting and inform the capital market accordingly.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Contact:
Michael Tegeder
04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1319391
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1319391 04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
