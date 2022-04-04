|
04.04.2022 15:52:24
DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Dividend
DEMIRE: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share
Langen, 04 April 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today resolved to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share for the 2021 financial year.
After the majority shareholders of the Company, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. ("Apollo") and the Wecken Group had informed the Management Board that they were seeking the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2021 in the amount of the accumulated profit, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have thoroughly reviewed their proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of the accumulated profit and have come to the conclusion that a dividend distribution of EUR 0.31 per share is in the Company's interest.
