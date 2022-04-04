04.04.2022 15:52:24

DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Dividend
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share

04-Apr-2022 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share

Langen, 04 April 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today resolved to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.31 per share for the 2021 financial year.

After the majority shareholders of the Company, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. ("Apollo") and the Wecken Group had informed the Management Board that they were seeking the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2021 in the amount of the accumulated profit, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have thoroughly reviewed their proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of the accumulated profit and have come to the conclusion that a dividend distribution of EUR 0.31 per share is in the Company's interest.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Management Board
 

Contact:

Michael Tegeder
Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag

04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319653

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1319653  04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319653&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten