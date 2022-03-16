|
16.03.2022 15:57:59
DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year to be carried forward in full to new account
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year to be carried forward in full to new account
Langen, 16 March 2022 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today resolved to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the unappropriated profit for financial year 2021 will be carried forward in full to new account and that no dividend will be paid for the 2021 financial year. This decision is based on the further growth plans of the company and potentially upcoming refinancing requirements.
The date for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 has not yet been set.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Contact:
Michael Tegeder
16-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1304571
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1304571 16-March-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|4,46
|6,19%
