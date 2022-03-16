DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year to be carried forward in full to new account

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Dividend

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year to be carried forward in full to new account



16-March-2022 / 15:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year to be carried forward in full to new account

Langen, 16 March 2022 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today resolved to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the unappropriated profit for financial year 2021 will be carried forward in full to new account and that no dividend will be paid for the 2021 financial year. This decision is based on the further growth plans of the company and potentially upcoming refinancing requirements.

The date for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 has not yet been set.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

The Executive Board





Contact:

Michael Tegeder

Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44

Email: tegeder@demire.ag