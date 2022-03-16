16.03.2022 15:57:59

DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year to be carried forward in full to new account

16-March-2022 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Langen, 16 March 2022 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today resolved to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the unappropriated profit for financial year 2021 will be carried forward in full to new account and that no dividend will be paid for the 2021 financial year. This decision is based on the further growth plans of the company and potentially upcoming refinancing requirements.

The date for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 has not yet been set.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Executive Board

 

Contact:

Michael Tegeder
Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag



 

Archive at www.dgap.de
