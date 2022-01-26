26.01.2022 18:23:05

DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank announcement on capital distributions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Deutsche Bank announcement on capital distributions

26-Jan-2022 / 18:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, January 26, 2022 - The Management Board of Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received. The Management Board also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for the financial year 2021. Together, these actions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of approximately 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.

Contact:
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com

26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1273256

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1273256  26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273256&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten