|
26.01.2022 18:23:05
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank announcement on capital distributions
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Frankfurt am Main, January 26, 2022 - The Management Board of Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received. The Management Board also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for the financial year 2021. Together, these actions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of approximately 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.
Contact:
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com
26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-43800
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1273256
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1273256 26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!