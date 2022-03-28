|
28.03.2022 10:26:26
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Frankfurt am Main, 28 March 2022 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments.
The issuance with first call date on 30 October 2028 is of benchmark size. It supports Deutsche Bank in addressing Pillar 1 and 2 AT1 requirements.
Issuance of these securities is covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be EUR 200,000. Deutsche Bank AG will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.
The securities of Deutsche Bank AG mentioned in this release have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and will be issued under "Regulation S" of the Securities Act only and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements.
Contact:
Eduard Stipic
28-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-43800
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1313027
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1313027 28-March-2022 CET/CEST
