DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Correction of the publication of 7 March 2022, 21:10 CET/CEST: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021

The English version of the ad hoc announcement of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) released on 7 March 2022 inadvertently contained a mistake with regard to the translation of the statement on the development of the net asset value of the Private Equity Investments which deviated from the correct German version of the ad hoc announcement.

The complete corrected English version of the ad hoc announcement is as follows:

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has withdrawn its forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022 given the impact of the war in Ukraine on the macroeconomic development and capital market valuations. It has become clear that rising energy and raw material prices as well as supply chain disruptions will have a stronger influence on some DBAG portfolio companies, making it unlikely that these companies will reach their targets. The stock markets' performance over the past two weeks has shown lower valuations for companies across the board. Both effects have a negative impact on net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal - an important variable in the calculation of net income. In light of continued uncertainty, a new forecast cannot be made until a later point in time.

The negative impact will already become apparent in the second quarter of the current financial year (1 January - 31 March 2022), with a decline in net asset value of Private Equity Investments as well as negative gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal. Both figures will fall significantly short of the levels achieved in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Second quarter results are scheduled for publication together with the half-yearly financial report on 12 May 2022.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 08 March 2022

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations


Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
