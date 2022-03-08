|
08.03.2022 13:59:24
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Correction of the publication of 7 March 2022, 21:10 CET/CEST: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Correction of Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
Correction of the publication of 7 March 2022, 21:10 CET/CEST: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022
The complete corrected English version of the ad hoc announcement is as follows:
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has withdrawn its forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022 given the impact of the war in Ukraine on the macroeconomic development and capital market valuations. It has become clear that rising energy and raw material prices as well as supply chain disruptions will have a stronger influence on some DBAG portfolio companies, making it unlikely that these companies will reach their targets. The stock markets' performance over the past two weeks has shown lower valuations for companies across the board. Both effects have a negative impact on net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal - an important variable in the calculation of net income. In light of continued uncertainty, a new forecast cannot be made until a later point in time.
The negative impact will already become apparent in the second quarter of the current financial year (1 January - 31 March 2022), with a decline in net asset value of Private Equity Investments as well as negative gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal. Both figures will fall significantly short of the levels achieved in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Second quarter results are scheduled for publication together with the half-yearly financial report on 12 May 2022.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 08 March 2022
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1297245
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1297245 08-March-2022 CET/CEST
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.01.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.10.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.08.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
