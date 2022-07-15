|
15.07.2022 16:25:02
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the financial year 2021/2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the financial year 2021/2022
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) expects lower results for the financial year 2021/2022 (1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022) than most recently anticipated. The Company now expects net income for 2021/2022 to be in a range of -70 to -85 million euros; the most recent forecast range published in April 2022 was between -15 and -25 million euros. Net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 September 2022 is now expected in a range between 570 and 630 million euros (previous forecast: 620 to 695 million euros). Full-year earnings from Fund Investment Services continue to be forecast in a range of 14 to 16 million euros (unchanged from the previous forecast).
The valuation of DBAGs portfolio is a key driver for net income. Changes in capital market multiples for peer-group companies have had a clearly negative impact on gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first nine months of the financial year 2021/2022 (ending on 30 June 2022). The war in Ukraine, high Inflation rates, interest rate hikes by central banks and an increasingly pessimistic economic outlook have triggered significant losses on stockmarkets. Based on preliminary figures, net asset value of Private Equity Investments at the end of the first nine months of the financial year stood at approximately 600 million euros; preliminary net income for the period amounted to approximately -78 million euros. Both figures have significantly deteriorated compared to the same period of the previous financial year.
DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 30 June 2022, which are scheduled to be published on 11 August 2022.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are strongly influenced by valuation levels on the capital markets prevailing on the respective quarterly reporting date. The current forecast is based on valuations as at 30 June 2022; valuation levels at the end of the financial year on 30 September 2022 may be higher or lower.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 15 July 2022
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1399283
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1399283 15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Analysen
|09.03.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.01.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.10.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.03.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.01.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.10.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.03.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.01.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.10.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.07.20
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|25,95
|6,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.