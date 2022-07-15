DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the financial year 2021/2022



15-Jul-2022 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)

of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) expects lower results for the financial year 2021/2022 (1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022) than most recently anticipated. The Company now expects net income for 2021/2022 to be in a range of -70 to -85 million euros; the most recent forecast range published in April 2022 was between -15 and -25 million euros. Net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 September 2022 is now expected in a range between 570 and 630 million euros (previous forecast: 620 to 695 million euros). Full-year earnings from Fund Investment Services continue to be forecast in a range of 14 to 16 million euros (unchanged from the previous forecast).

The valuation of DBAGs portfolio is a key driver for net income. Changes in capital market multiples for peer-group companies have had a clearly negative impact on gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first nine months of the financial year 2021/2022 (ending on 30 June 2022). The war in Ukraine, high Inflation rates, interest rate hikes by central banks and an increasingly pessimistic economic outlook have triggered significant losses on stockmarkets. Based on preliminary figures, net asset value of Private Equity Investments at the end of the first nine months of the financial year stood at approximately 600 million euros; preliminary net income for the period amounted to approximately -78 million euros. Both figures have significantly deteriorated compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 30 June 2022, which are scheduled to be published on 11 August 2022.

Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are strongly influenced by valuation levels on the capital markets prevailing on the respective quarterly reporting date. The current forecast is based on valuations as at 30 June 2022; valuation levels at the end of the financial year on 30 September 2022 may be higher or lower.

