|
07.03.2022 21:10:00
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022
The negative impact will become apparent as early as the second quarter of the current financial year (1 January - 31 March 2022): net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal will move well into negative territory, falling significantly short of the level achieved in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Second quarter results are scheduled for publication together with the half-yearly financial report on 12 May 2022.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 07 March 2022
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
07-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1296515
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1296515 07-March-2022 CET/CEST
