DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has withdrawn its forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022 given the impact of the war in Ukraine on the macroeconomic development and capital market valuations. It has become clear that rising energy and raw material prices as well as supply chain disruptions will have a stronger influence on some DBAG portfolio companies, making it unlikely that these companies will reach their targets. The stock markets' performance over the past two weeks has shown lower valuations for companies across the board. Both effects have a negative impact on net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal - an important variable in the calculation of net income. In light of continued uncertainty, a new forecast cannot be made until a later point in time.

The negative impact will become apparent as early as the second quarter of the current financial year (1 January - 31 March 2022): net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal will move well into negative territory, falling significantly short of the level achieved in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Second quarter results are scheduled for publication together with the half-yearly financial report on 12 May 2022.

Frankfurt/Main, 07 March 2022

