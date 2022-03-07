DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022



07-March-2022 / 21:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)

of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has withdrawn its forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022 given the impact of the war in Ukraine on the macroeconomic development and capital market valuations. It has become clear that rising energy and raw material prices as well as supply chain disruptions will have a stronger influence on some DBAG portfolio companies, making it unlikely that these companies will reach their targets. The stock markets' performance over the past two weeks has shown lower valuations for companies across the board. Both effects have a negative impact on net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal - an important variable in the calculation of net income. In light of continued uncertainty, a new forecast cannot be made until a later point in time.

The negative impact will become apparent as early as the second quarter of the current financial year (1 January - 31 March 2022): net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal will move well into negative territory, falling significantly short of the level achieved in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Second quarter results are scheduled for publication together with the half-yearly financial report on 12 May 2022.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 07 March 2022

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations

Contact:Roland RapeliusHead of Investor RelationsE-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.dePhone: +49 69 95787 365