14.09.2022 11:30:26

DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group announces payment of deferred coupon of the hybrid bond 2015

14-Sep-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Economic Stabilization Fund of the Federal Republic of Germany has sold its shareholding in Deutsche Lufthansa AG in full in accordance with its press release of 14 September 2022. The stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has therefore ended. The behavioral commitments made to the European Commission and the associated restrictions for Deutsche Lufthansa AG are hence no longer valid.

On 19 May 2021, the Lufthansa Group had announced that the coupon payments for the hybrid bond issued in 2015 (maturity until 2075, WKN: A161YP) would be suspended for the duration of the government stabilization measures. This was based on the EU Commission's view that the coupon payments constituted a breach of the state aid rules of the Temporary Framework for State Aid to Support the Economy in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 (EU Temporary Framework) and the conditions of the state aid approval of the stabilization measures in favor of Lufthansa.

Following the completion of the stabilization measures Deutsche Lufthansa AG has decided to make up for the deferred interest arrears on the hybrid bond in a timely manner. The details of the subsequent payment will be announced shortly in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond.

 

Responsible:
Svenja Lang - Senior IR manager
+49 69 696 28025

14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1442027

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1442027  14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

