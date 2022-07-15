DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt



15-Jul-2022 / 15:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

The Lufthansa Group significantly increased its revenue in the second quarter of 2022 and generated an operating profit.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Group more than doubled its revenue compared to the previous year. It amounted to approximately 8.5 billion euros in the second quarter (previous year: 3.2 billion euros). The Group's Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros (previous year: -827 million euros). The Group benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Technik achieved a similarly high result to the first quarter. The result of the Passenger Airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads. Seat load factors were particularly high in premium classes. Despite a positive result at SWISS, however, the Adjusted EBIT of the Passenger Airlines segment remained negative.

The Lufthansa Group achieved a significantly positive Adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter, mainly due to the operating profit and the persistently strong demand for bookings. On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros (previous year: 382 million euros). Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter (March 31, 2022: 8.3 billion euros).

The Group will present its final quarterly results on August 4, 2022.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 69628000