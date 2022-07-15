Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 15:23:54

DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

15-Jul-2022 / 15:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

The Lufthansa Group significantly increased its revenue in the second quarter of 2022 and generated an operating profit.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Group more than doubled its revenue compared to the previous year. It amounted to approximately 8.5 billion euros in the second quarter (previous year: 3.2 billion euros). The Group's Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros (previous year: -827 million euros). The Group benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Technik achieved a similarly high result to the first quarter. The result of the Passenger Airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads. Seat load factors were particularly high in premium classes. Despite a positive result at SWISS, however, the Adjusted EBIT of the Passenger Airlines segment remained negative.

The Lufthansa Group achieved a significantly positive Adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter, mainly due to the operating profit and the persistently strong demand for bookings. On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros (previous year: 382 million euros). Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter (March 31, 2022: 8.3 billion euros).

The Group will present its final quarterly results on August 4, 2022.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 69628000

15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1399157

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1399157  15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399157&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lufthansa AGmehr Analysen

15.07.22 Lufthansa Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.07.22 Lufthansa Underperform Bernstein Research
06.07.22 Lufthansa Neutral UBS AG
05.07.22 Lufthansa Neutral UBS AG
30.06.22 Lufthansa Underperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lufthansa AG 6,09 6,17% Lufthansa AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen