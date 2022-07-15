|
15.07.2022 15:23:54
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt
The Lufthansa Group significantly increased its revenue in the second quarter of 2022 and generated an operating profit.
On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Group more than doubled its revenue compared to the previous year. It amounted to approximately 8.5 billion euros in the second quarter (previous year: 3.2 billion euros). The Group's Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros (previous year: -827 million euros). The Group benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Technik achieved a similarly high result to the first quarter. The result of the Passenger Airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads. Seat load factors were particularly high in premium classes. Despite a positive result at SWISS, however, the Adjusted EBIT of the Passenger Airlines segment remained negative.
The Lufthansa Group achieved a significantly positive Adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter, mainly due to the operating profit and the persistently strong demand for bookings. On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros (previous year: 382 million euros). Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter (March 31, 2022: 8.3 billion euros).
The Group will present its final quarterly results on August 4, 2022.
Responsible: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 69628000
15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|50672 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 696 28000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 696 90990
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@dlh.de
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|ISIN:
|DE0008232125, DE0008232125
|WKN:
|823212
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1399157
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1399157 15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lufthansa AGmehr Analysen
|15.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.05.22
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.22
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.22
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.06.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.06.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|31.05.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.05.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.06.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.06.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lufthansa AG
|6,09
|6,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.