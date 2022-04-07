DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Changes in Executive and Supervisory Board planned

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Changes in Executive and Supervisory Board planned



07-Apr-2022 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Changes in Executive and Supervisory Board planned Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG plans to make changes to its Management and Supervisory Boards at the end of this year's Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on 28 June 2022. Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, co-founder, CEO and board member of the company since 2007, intends to stand as a candidate for the upcoming new election of the Supervisory Board and to resign from his Executive Board position. As his successor for the position of CEO Jan-Philipp Weitz has been designated. He is a member of the Executive Board since 2017 and holds the position of CFO. In addition, a further Executive Board member is to be newly appointed.

Mannheim, 7 April 2022 Mannheim, 7 April 2022 Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Explanatory Notes: Thomas Gutschlag commented: 'After 15 years on the company's Executive Board, it is time for me to set the course for a successful future of Deutsche Rohstoff AG. In Jan-Philipp Weitz we have an excellent successor who knows the company very well and has contributed a great deal to its success. In addition, we have a highly qualified and motivated team. I would like to contribute my experience and my network in the future as a member of the Supervisory Board, ideally as its Chairman. In addition, I will continue to perform all functions on the Supervisory Boards of the subsidiaries in Germany and the USA. I also do not plan to change my share position. Deutsche Rohstoff AG is better positioned than ever. In my new role I will continue to help develop the great potential we have built up and increase the value of the company.' 07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

