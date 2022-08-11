Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 16:50:30

DGAP-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: H1 2022 results significantly better than expected

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: H1 2022 results significantly better than expected

11-Aug-2022 / 16:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 11 August 2022 Deutsche Familienversicherung has planned a slightly positive consolidated pre-tax result for 2022. The first quarter of the year developed better than expected, as did the second quarter. The company achieved a pre-tax consolidated result of 1.9 million in H1 2022 (2021: -1.0 million). Premium income, including the reinsurance component, grew by 36% in total. This shows that the company continues to achieve significantly above-average growth while at the same time continuing its profit development in 2022. 


The main drivers for the more positive development are the continued successful implementation of measures to reduce operating expenses (opex) and a continuously stable income from capital investments. The use of effects of scale also makes it possible to increase efficiency in the company, which has a positive effect on the result.

 

 

Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.:+49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 

 

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

 

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 

11-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1419015

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1419015  11-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419015&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

