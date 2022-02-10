DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: announces CEO succession and 2022 outlook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Personnel

February 10, 2022 -Hudson, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") announces that the board of directors has appointed Octavio Marquez, current executive vice president of Global Banking of the Company, to replace Gerrard Schmid as the Company's president and chief executive officer effective March 11, 2022. Mr. Marquez will also join Diebold Nixdorf's board.

At the same time, the Company reports its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results which include the following guidance for 2022:

Total Revenue $4.0B - $4.2B Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)1 $440M - $460M Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)2 $130M - $150M Return on Invested Capital (non-GAAP measure)1,3 ~17%

1 - With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2022, the Company is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

2 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, and excluding the use of cash for the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to the debt refinancing in Q3 2020, and including the proceeds from the surrender of Company-owned life insurance policies. With respect to the Company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2022, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

3 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including free cash flow/(use) and adjusted EBITDA. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate its operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. Also, the Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The Company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate its operating and financial performance and trends in its business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the Company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. The Company provides adjusted EBITDA because it believes that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating its operating performance and comparing its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. The Company is also providing adjusted EBITDA in light of its credit agreement and the issuance of its secured and unsecured senior notes.

For additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Company's press release of February 10, 2022 and its financial statements as published under https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/.

Hudson, February 10, 2022

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

