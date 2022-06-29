|
29.06.2022 09:48:53
DGAP-Adhoc: Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG
Cuxhaven, 29 June 2022 Today the Management Board of PNE AG resolved to redeem all outstanding bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond traded on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Quotation Board (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M) with a coupon of 4.00% p.a. in compliance with the minimum notice period of 30 days and the maximum notice period of 60 days pursuant to § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond. The redemption of the outstanding bonds shall take place on 1 August 2022 (Call Redemption Date within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) at the amount of 101% of the principal amount per bond (Call Redemption Amount within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) plus accrued and unpaid interest up to 31 July 2022 (inclusive).
The notice of termination will be announced to the bond holders of the 2018/2023 Bond in accordance with § 12 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/) today and in the next days in the Federal Gazette.
Contacts for enquiries
29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1386045
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1386045 29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
