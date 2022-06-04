DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: ecotel communication ag generates one-time earnings from the transfer of usage rights to internet resources; increase in EBITDA forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Contract/Change in Forecast

Düsseldorf, June 04, 2022

Today, ecotel communication ag signed a contract for the transfer of usage rights to internet resources that are no longer required for the current and future business model of the ecotel group. These rights enable users to access the Internet. This transaction is scheduled to be completed within the next six weeks and is subject to customary closing conditions. After deducting transaction costs and currency effects, the transaction is expected to result in one-off earnings of around EUR 14,7 million. This one-off effect was not included in the previous forecast for the 2022 financial year, therefore, the Management Board of ecotel communication ag is adjusting the EBITDA forecast for the full year 2022 as follows: For the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA* in a corridor of EUR 34,7 to 36,7 million is expected. Without this one-off effect, the Management Board would have expected EBITDA to remain in the range of EUR 20 to 22 million previously expected. Otherwise, the Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2022 financial year announced in the 2021 Annual Report. The detailed derivation of the original forecast and details on the individual segments can be found in the group management report for the 2021 financial year in the forecast, opportunity and risk section. *The term EBITDA is defined on page 14 of the ecotel Annual Report 2021.

About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.



ecotel communication ag

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

For more information please visit us at www.ecotel.de

