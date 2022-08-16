|
16.08.2022 16:25:36
DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel
Düsseldorf, August 16, 2022
ecotel communication ag is announcing a change of leadership in their management
Effective September 1, 2022, Markus Hendrich (42) will become the sole Chief Executive Officer. Ecotel founder Peter Zils (59), who has been sharing the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer with Markus Hendrich, will take on the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.
The Supervisory Board will undergo a change of generations as well: Uwe Nickl (52) will, also effective September 1, 2022, take over the chair from Dr. Norbert Bensel (74), who will also assume the position of Deputy Chairman.
About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 55,000 data connections and more than 440,000 voice channels.
Investor relations
ecotel communication ag
Investor relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de
For more information, please visit us at www.ecotel.de
16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
|E-mail:
|info@ecotel.de
|Internet:
|http://www.ecotel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005854343
|WKN:
|585434
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1421641
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1421641 16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!