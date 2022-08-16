DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel

ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board



16-Aug-2022 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, August 16, 2022

ecotel communication ag is announcing a change of leadership in their management

Effective September 1, 2022, Markus Hendrich (42) will become the sole Chief Executive Officer. Ecotel founder Peter Zils (59), who has been sharing the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer with Markus Hendrich, will take on the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The Supervisory Board will undergo a change of generations as well: Uwe Nickl (52) will, also effective September 1, 2022, take over the chair from Dr. Norbert Bensel (74), who will also assume the position of Deputy Chairman.

About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 55,000 data connections and more than 440,000 voice channels.



Investor relations

ecotel communication ag

Investor relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de

For more information, please visit us at www.ecotel.de