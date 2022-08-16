Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 16:25:36

DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel
ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board

16-Aug-2022 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, August 16, 2022

ecotel communication ag is announcing a change of leadership in their management 

Effective September 1, 2022, Markus Hendrich (42) will become the sole Chief Executive Officer. Ecotel founder Peter Zils (59), who has been sharing the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer with Markus Hendrich, will take on the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The Supervisory Board will undergo a change of generations as well: Uwe Nickl (52) will, also effective September 1, 2022, take over the chair from Dr. Norbert Bensel (74), who will also assume the position of Deputy Chairman.

About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 55,000 data connections and more than 440,000 voice channels.
 

Investor relations

ecotel communication ag

Investor relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de 

 

For more information, please visit us at www.ecotel.de

 

16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1421641

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1421641  16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

