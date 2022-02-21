21.02.2022 07:28:15

DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus

21-Feb-2022 / 07:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus
 

- Revenue and adjusted EBIT 2021 meet upper end of expectation

- Outlook 2022 significantly above consensus estimates
 

Arbon, February 21, 2022. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG) has generated revenues of 687.5 million Euros in 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 5.7 percent against the previous year's figures. This means that the upper end of the expectation of an increase in revenue of round 3 to 5 percent in the financial year was achieved.

The adjusted EBIT1 for 2021 levelled at 30.5 million Euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4 percent. The expectation of an adjusted EBIT margin at the upper end of a range of round 3 to 4 percent was thus achieved.
 

Outlook for fiscal year 2022

For fiscal year 2022, EDAG expects accelerated growth momentum and a positive development in key performance indicators, significantly above current consensus estimates.

Revenue is expected to grow by around 6 percent to 9 percent.
The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in a range of around 6 percent to 8 percent.
The investment rate is expected in a range of around 4 percent to 5 percent.
 

The full report for the fiscal year 2021 including outlook for 2022 will be published on March 31st, 2022.

_______________________________
1 "adjustedEBIT" is defined in the Annual Report 2020, page 161, which is available at www.edag.com
Contact:

Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations 


EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2 

9320 Arbon 

Switzerland 

Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11
Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10  

ir@edag-group.ag 

ir.edag.com  

 

 

 

Contact in Germany:  


EDAG Engineering GmbH
Kreuzberger Ring 40  

65205 Wiesbaden 

Tel.:     +49-611-7375-168

Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com 

www.edag.com 

 

21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: www.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1283947

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1283947  21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283947&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EDAG Engineering Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EDAG Engineering Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EDAG Engineering Group AG 11,50 9,00% EDAG Engineering Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mögliche Entspannung im Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX weiter im Sog der Geopolitik -- DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich von Tagestiefs
Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im vorbörslichen Handel zu. Verluste zeigen sich zum Wochenauftakt an den Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen