|
07.04.2022 14:54:46
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development 1st quarter 2022 / increase of forecast range / revenues and earnings before tax FY 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:
In the first quarter of 2022, the Einhell Group was able to generate sales of approx. EUR 290 million compared to EUR 229.6 million in the previous year. The newly acquired subsidiary Outillages King Canada has been included in sales for the first time since March 1, 2022 at around EUR 3,3 million.
Due to this positive development and the very good order situation, the group is increasing its forecast for organic sales growth for the 2022 financial year. The Management Board assumes that an organic sales growth at the upper end of the previous forecast range, i.e. of approx. 10 % (previously 5 -10 %), could be achieved. This means a forecast turnover for 2022 of approx. EUR 1,020 million. In addition, a further approx. EUR 30 million is forecast for 2022 as a result of the takeover of the Canadian company Outillages King Canada.
The group is also increasing its pre-tax return forecast for the 2022 financial year from around 8.5 % to around 8.5 - 9.0 %.
The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on business development in both countries cannot yet be conclusively assessed. The sales of the two national companies amounted to approx.
In the past fiscal year 2021, the Einhell Group was able to generate consolidated sales of EUR 927.4 million compared to EUR 724.7 million in the previous year.
According to preliminary figures, earnings before taxes amount to EUR 81.8 million (previous year: EUR 56.4 million). The return on sales increased from 7.8 % to 8.8 % in 2021. Earnings per share increase to EUR 15.5 (previous year: EUR 10.9).
There is a dividend proposal from the Management Board, which still has to be approved by the Supervisory Board. According to this proposal, the Board of Directors will propose an increased dividend of EUR 2.60 per preferred share (previous year: EUR 2.20) and EUR 2.54 per ordinary share (previous year: EUR 2.14) to the Annual General Meeting due to the successful business development.
Landau/Isar, April 07 2022
The Board of Directors
07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9951-942-166
|E-mail:
|helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933, DE0005654909
|WKN:
|565493, 565490
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1323099
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1323099 07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Geschäftsverlauf 1. Quartal 2022 / Prognoseerhöhung/Umsatz und Ergebnis Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
|
07.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development 1st quarter 2022 / increase of forecast range / revenues and earnings before tax FY 2021 (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Einhell Germany AG
|193,80
|5,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.