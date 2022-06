DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Einhell Germany AG: Business development 2022



23-Jun-2022 / 14:44 CET/CEST

Business Development 2022



Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

(ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:

Einhell Germany AG will announce the following at the Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2022.

In the period from January to May 2022, group sales amounted to EUR 480 million (previous year: EUR 383.1 million).

Sales of EUR 560 million are expected in the first half of 2022 (previous year: EUR 463.4 million). The return on sales before taxes will be around 8.5% (previous year: 8.1%).



For the 2022 financial year, the Group continues to assume forecast sales of EUR 1,050 million and a pre-tax return of around 8.5 - 9.0%.

Landau/Isar, June 23, 2022

The board