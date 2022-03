DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Main supplier stops deliveries to Russia

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ekotechnika AG: Main supplier stops deliveries to Russia



11-March-2022 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Walldorf, 11 March 2022 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234) announces that the Group's main supplier, John Deere, has declared a delivery stop to Russia in a press release. This means that for the time being no more machines and spare parts can be sold apart from those already in stock in Russia. Other suppliers have also communicated internally that fewer or no more machines and spare parts will be delivered to Russia. The Group is currently analyzing the effects of these measures.



