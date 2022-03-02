|
02.03.2022 16:05:40
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ekotechnika AG suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year
Ekotechnika's management had previously assumed sales of between 255 and 280 million euros and gross profit of around 45 to 55 million euros. Operating profit (EBIT) had been expected to be between 15 and 20 million euros. The Board of Management will publish an adjusted guidance as soon as largely reliable parameters for adjusting the forecast are available.
Press / Investor Relations
02-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ekotechnika AG
|Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
|E-mail:
|info@ekotechnika.de
|Internet:
|www.ekotechnika.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161234
|WKN:
|A16123
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1292775
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1292775 02-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ekotechnika AG Serie Amehr Nachrichten
|
02.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG setzt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 aus (EQS Group)
|
02.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG suspends guidance for the 2021/22 financial year (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG reports strong growth for financial year 2020/2021 (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG mit deutlichem Wachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG publishes preliminary figures for FY 2020/2021 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Ekotechnika AG Serie Amehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ekotechnika AG Serie A
|8,50
|-15,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX fällt letztlich weit zurück -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck stand. Die US-Märkte notierten am Donnerstag in Rot. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.