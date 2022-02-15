|
15.02.2022 14:04:31
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2022 exceeds market expectations - Increase of the medium-term EBIT margin target to 20%
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) closed fiscal year 2021 very successfully. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Elmos increased its full-year sales by 38.5% to 322.1 Mio. Euro and achieved an EBIT margin of 18.6% (Sales guidance: 320 ± 5 million Euro; EBIT margin guidance: 17% ± 2 percentage points).
Based on the current orders received and the available wafer capacities or wafer delivery commitments from the foundry partners, Elmos expects sales growth of at least 15% to more than 370 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 20% ± 2 percentage points of sales for fiscal year 2022. The anticipated operating EBIT margin for 2022 does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 16% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the high level of capital expenditures and development expenses for future growth, the Company expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro) in fiscal year 2022. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.
In view of the positive business performance, the new business acquired as well as the long-term growth prospects of the semiconductor market, the medium-term EBIT margin target will be increased from 17% to 20% of sales.
Both, the guidance for fiscal year 2022 and the new medium-term EBIT margin target are above market expectations.
Publication of preliminary, unaudited financial figures
Detailed overviews of the financial figures will be published with the presentation of the final figures in the 2021 Annual Report on March 17, 2022. The dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting in May 2022 is also expected to be announced on this date.
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
15-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1280793
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1280793 15-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
