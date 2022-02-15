DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2022 exceeds market expectations - Increase of the medium-term EBIT margin target to 20%

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2022 exceeds market expectations - Increase of the medium-term EBIT margin target to 20%



15-Feb-2022 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) closed fiscal year 2021 very successfully. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Elmos increased its full-year sales by 38.5% to 322.1 Mio. Euro and achieved an EBIT margin of 18.6% (Sales guidance: 320 ± 5 million Euro; EBIT margin guidance: 17% ± 2 percentage points).

Based on the current orders received and the available wafer capacities or wafer delivery commitments from the foundry partners, Elmos expects sales growth of at least 15% to more than 370 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 20% ± 2 percentage points of sales for fiscal year 2022. The anticipated operating EBIT margin for 2022 does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 16% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the high level of capital expenditures and development expenses for future growth, the Company expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro) in fiscal year 2022. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

In view of the positive business performance, the new business acquired as well as the long-term growth prospects of the semiconductor market, the medium-term EBIT margin target will be increased from 17% to 20% of sales.

Both, the guidance for fiscal year 2022 and the new medium-term EBIT margin target are above market expectations.

Publication of preliminary, unaudited financial figures

Preliminary, unaudited financial figures of Elmos Semiconductor SE for fiscal year 2021 will be published on February 17, 2022 and will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will host a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on February 17, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CET). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Detailed overviews of the financial figures will be published with the presentation of the final figures in the 2021 Annual Report on March 17, 2022. The dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting in May 2022 is also expected to be announced on this date.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone: +49-23175497000

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.