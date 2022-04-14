|
14.04.2022 13:23:12
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger AG - Q1 2022: Earnings down markedly year on year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Q1 2022: Earnings down markedly year on year
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), April 14, 2022 +++ Based on preliminary figures, ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023 / WKN 785602) generated consolidated revenue of EUR 434.6 million (Q1 2021: EUR 424.1 million) and consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 14.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 48.4 million) in the first quarter of 2022. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 3.3% (Q1 2021: 11.4%). In order to counteract the effects of bottlenecks seen within global supply chains, inventory management was temporarily adjusted. As a result, operating free cash flow stood at EUR -19.8 million (Q1 2021: EUR 28.6 million).
Revenue slightly exceeded the previous year's level despite the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the volatile situation throughout the commodity markets, and persistent supply-side scarcity within the semiconductor industry. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue remained largely unchanged year on year.
Earnings, which had included the proceeds from the sale of the Austrian subsidiary in the amount of EUR 10.9 million in the buoyant first quarter of 2021, reflected above all the significant hike in the price of commodities, a trend that was exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.
In combination with higher energy and transport costs, these factors will, from today's perspective, also have a bearing on the Group's earnings performance in the financial year as a whole, although the extent of their impact remains uncertain and will also depend on the further course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In addition, the recent coronavirus lockdowns in China may have an impact on revenue and earnings.
The Group will publish its full quarterly results on May 5, 2022.
For further information, please contact:
About ElringKlinger AG
Disclaimer
14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Phone:
|071 23 / 724-0
|Fax:
|071 23 / 724-9006
|E-mail:
|jens.winter@elringklinger.com
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007856023
|WKN:
|785602
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1328649
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1328649 14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ElringKlinger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger AG - Q1 2022: Earnings down markedly year on year (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger AG - Q1 2022: Ergebnis deutlich unter Vorjahresniveau (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG english (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG english (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG english (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch (EQS Group)