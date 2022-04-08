|
08.04.2022 08:02:03
DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR
elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit
Berlin, 8 April 2022
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
In financial year 2021, revenue rose by 20% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) also improved significantly to EUR 4.9 million in the same period, compared to EUR 0.9 million in 2020, and was thus in the upper range of the forecast, which called for a figure in the low to mid-single-digit million range. Consolidated net income increased significantly by EUR 9.1 million from EUR 0.2 million in the previous year to EUR 9.3 million. The Group's equity rose from EUR 4.3 million to EUR 13.7 million due to the significant rise in earnings.
About elumeo SE:
The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic direct sales of high-quality, gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and a smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers, in particular, colored gemstone jewelry at attractive prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. With its wholly owned subsidiary, the elumeo Group operates the AI-controlled video shopping app jooli.com.
Contact
Contact:
Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO).
08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 69 59 79-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 69 59 79-20
|E-mail:
|info@elumeo.com
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q059
|WKN:
|A11Q05
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1323525
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1323525 08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu elumeo SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu elumeo SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|elumeo SE
|5,98
|7,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.