|
06.04.2022 18:28:16
DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Announcement Capital Increase
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.
6 April 2022
The net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily for the financing:
- Construction of the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck, Germany, which will comprise a dedicated manufacturing facility for mass production and extensive R&D facilities;
- working capital for the operating business and G&A expenses and other general corporate purposes
End of public disclosure under MAR Article 17
Additional Information
About Enapter AG:
Company Contacts
info@enapterag.de https://enapterag.de/en/
This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Any public offering (in Germany) will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of ENAPTER AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - "BaFin"), and will be available at no charge on https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/.
There will be no public offering of securities of ENAPTER AG in the United States of America. The securities of ENAPTER AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, or in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Neither ENAPTER AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register the securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America in connection with this announcement.
In the United Kingdom, such information may be distributed only and is directed only at (i) professional investors within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended ("Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as "Relevant Persons"). The securities are available only to Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or its contents.
This communication is not, and does not purport to be, a document containing disclosure to investors for the purposes of Part 6D.2 or 7.9 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act"). In respect of offers or invitations received in Australia, securities may only be issued or sold if the consideration payable by the relevant purchaser is a minimum of A$500,000 or its foreign currency equivalent (disregarding amounts, if any, lent by the Issuer or other person offering securities or its associates (within the meaning of those expressions in Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act)) unless the issue or sale is otherwise in circumstances such that by virtue of the Corporations Act no disclosure is required to be made under Part 6D.2 or Part 7.9 of the Corporations Act.
In Member States of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
06-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1322267
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1322267 06-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten
|
07.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Capital increase from authorized capital with successfully completed pre-placement (EQS Group)
|
07.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit erfolgreich abgeschlossener Vorabplatzierung (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Bekanntgabe Kapitalerhöhung (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Announcement Capital Increase (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|DGAP-News: Enapter und VINCI Energies in Deutschland schließen Kooperationsvertrag (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|DGAP-News: Enapter and VINCI Energies in Germany sign cooperation agreement (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|DGAP-News: Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2021 (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22