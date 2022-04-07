DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Capital increase from authorized capital with successfully completed pre-placement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

07-Apr-2022 / 12:09 CET/CEST

Capital increase from authorized capital with successfully completed pre-placement

7 April 2021

Berlin, Germany

Enapter AG ("Enapter") announces that the first part of the capital increase announced yesterday has been successfully placed. Gross proceeds of EUR 30 million were raised in the pre-placement, including the backstop by the major shareholder. The offer price per share was set at EUR 19.00. Against the background, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to increase the share capital by an amount of at least EUR 1,578,948.00 and up to EUR 6,315,789.00 by issuing at least 1,578,948 and up to 6,315,789 new shares ("New Shares") from the authorized capital while granting subscription rights to current shareholders.

The total volume of the capital increase will be divided into two tranches. The first part comprises the tranche from the pre-placement with gross proceeds of EUR 30 million. A second part with a volume of up to EUR 70 million is intended for subscription by strategic investors with whom Enapter is in advanced negotiations on co-operation agreements. BluGreen Company Limited, the main shareholder of Enapter with a stake of approximately 71.5% of the share capital, has committed itself in a backstop agreement to participate in the capital increase with an amount of up to EUR 15 million as far as the New Shares - apart from the shares intended for the strategic investors - are not subscribed otherwise. To enable the pre-placement and the allocation to strategic investors, the major shareholder waived the exercise of its subscription rights.

Existing shareholders have the opportunity to subscribe for shares under the subscription right. These subscriptions may reduce the amount of the backstop and subsequently the amount reserved for strategic investors. The total amount of shares placed is therefore not expected to be known until after the completion of the rights offering. The rights offering will commence at a later date and is subject to the approval of the EU Reconstruction Prospectus required for the offer by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and its publication. The related offer period for exercising the respective subscription rights is expected to take place in mid-May 2022.

Following the subscription offer, the New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and on the regulated market of the Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse Hamburg.

In the pre-placement, First Berlin Securities Brokerage GmbH acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner with Clarksons Platou Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner.

About Enapter AG:

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables mass production of cost-effective plug-and-play green hydrogen electrolysers at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 49 countries in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Enapter AG Reinhardstr. 35 10117 Berlin

info@enapterag.de https://enapterag.de/en/

