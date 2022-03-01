|
DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG negotiates with strategic investors
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Financing/Alliance
- Negotiations with three strategic investors on capital measure
- Debt financing expected to be completed by the end of May
Berlin (01 March 2022); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) is working on the financing for the construction of its own production facility, the Enapter Campus. It is in advanced negotiations with a total of three interested strategic investors. These include sales and development cooperation agreements as well as a potential equity injection by way of a capital increase of EUR 20-70 million per investor. The company expects negotiations to be completed by the end of March. Until then, financing for the construction of the Enapter campus has been secured by Enapter Immobilien GmbH. If there is no financing by the end of March, the major shareholder Sebastian-Justus Schmidt has stated that he will in principle stand ready with interim financing.
Negotiations on raising debt financing as a further building block of the financing are at an advanced stage. A non-binding term sheet from a bank consortium consisting of three banks has been submitted, but is still subject to various conditions, including the strengthening of equity. The current schedule assumes that the financing will be completed by the end of May 2022. The volume of debt financing is EUR 90 million, of which EUR 70 million is earmarked for the financing of the Enapter Campus and EUR 20 million as advance financing for subsidies. The commitment of the financing is still subject to various conditions, including the positive completion of a financial, technical and commercial due diligence and the commitment of a state guarantee. The due diligence is currently being carried out on behalf of the banking consortium.
