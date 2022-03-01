DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG negotiates with strategic investors

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Financing/Alliance

Enapter AG negotiates with strategic investors



01-March-2022 / 16:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Enapter AG negotiates with strategic investors

- Negotiations with three strategic investors on capital measure

- Debt financing expected to be completed by the end of May

Berlin (01 March 2022); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) is working on the financing for the construction of its own production facility, the Enapter Campus. It is in advanced negotiations with a total of three interested strategic investors. These include sales and development cooperation agreements as well as a potential equity injection by way of a capital increase of EUR 20-70 million per investor. The company expects negotiations to be completed by the end of March. Until then, financing for the construction of the Enapter campus has been secured by Enapter Immobilien GmbH. If there is no financing by the end of March, the major shareholder Sebastian-Justus Schmidt has stated that he will in principle stand ready with interim financing.

Negotiations on raising debt financing as a further building block of the financing are at an advanced stage. A non-binding term sheet from a bank consortium consisting of three banks has been submitted, but is still subject to various conditions, including the strengthening of equity. The current schedule assumes that the financing will be completed by the end of May 2022. The volume of debt financing is EUR 90 million, of which EUR 70 million is earmarked for the financing of the Enapter Campus and EUR 20 million as advance financing for subsidies. The commitment of the financing is still subject to various conditions, including the positive completion of a financial, technical and commercial due diligence and the commitment of a state guarantee. The due diligence is currently being carried out on behalf of the banking consortium.

About Enapter AG

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables mass production of low-cost plug-and-play green hydrogen electrolysers at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 44 countries in energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Webseite: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter_

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Company contacts

Enapter AG Reinhardstr. 35 10117 Berlin

info@enapterag.de

www.enapterag.de

Contact financial and business press

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de