DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021

Enapter AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021

- Turnover and annual result in line with expectations

- Construction of the Enapter Campus proceeds according to plan

- Current order book confirms sales expectations for 2022

- Strong pipeline

Berlin (26 January 2022); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) can report a successful development in the financial year 2021. The previous year's figures were calculated as pro forma figures as if the contribution of the Enapter Group into today's Enapter AG had already taken place on 1 January 2020. According to preliminary figures, the company achieved sales of 8,44million euros in 2021, compared to 2,07 million euros in the previous year. EBITDA was around -7,54 million euros (previous year: -2,92 million euros) and the annual result was around -8,53 million euros (previous year: -3,57 million euros). The development of revenue and earnings in 2021 was thus in line with the company's own expectations.



The order backlog at the end of 2021 is around 10,4 million euros, of which around 8.1 million euros will fall into FY 2022 and around 2.3 million euros into FY 2023.

Customer enquiries increased strongly in 2021, so that a pipeline of around 260 million euros has currently formed.



The year 2022 will be significantly marked by the construction of the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck and the market launch of the next generation of the AEM electrolyser. The first two of a total of four construction phases of the Enapter Campus should be completed by the end of the year. Construction is proceeding according to plan. According to current planning, Enapter expects the first test productions to take place as early as 2022 and production to be ramped up successively in several steps.

For 2022, Enapter expects an EBITDA of around -7 million euros and an EBIT of around -8.7 million euros on a turnover of 44.8 million euros and thus adheres to the earnings expectation for 2022 published on 11.08.2021.

Uncertainties remain for the company due to the Corona crisis and possible renewed supply chain disruptions.



