26.01.2022 17:41:49
DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Enapter AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021
- Turnover and annual result in line with expectations
- Construction of the Enapter Campus proceeds according to plan
- Current order book confirms sales expectations for 2022
- Strong pipeline
Berlin (26 January 2022); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) can report a successful development in the financial year 2021. The previous year's figures were calculated as pro forma figures as if the contribution of the Enapter Group into today's Enapter AG had already taken place on 1 January 2020. According to preliminary figures, the company achieved sales of 8,44million euros in 2021, compared to 2,07 million euros in the previous year. EBITDA was around -7,54 million euros (previous year: -2,92 million euros) and the annual result was around -8,53 million euros (previous year: -3,57 million euros). The development of revenue and earnings in 2021 was thus in line with the company's own expectations.
Uncertainties remain for the company due to the Corona crisis and possible renewed supply chain disruptions.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0
