02.05.2022 08:20:58

DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
ENCAVIS AG

02-May-2022 / 08:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


Hamburg, May 2, 2022 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG publishes today already preliminary Key Performance Indicators of the first quarter 2022:

Revenue increase of more than 53% compared to previous year to around EUR 90.4 million
(previous year: EUR 58.9 million)

Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of more than 63% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.4 million (previous year: EUR 39.3 million)

Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of more than 168% compared to previous year to around EUR 34.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) turns into the positive of around EUR 0.08
(previous year: EUR -0.05)

Increase of operating cash flow of more than 62% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 39.9 million)

*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG beginning on page 14 and at page 37.

The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:
https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_EN_geschuetzt.pdf
 

Contact / Notifying Person:

Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

02-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1340517

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1340517  02-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340517&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen

14.04.22 ENCAVIS Buy Warburg Research
12.04.22 ENCAVIS Kaufen DZ BANK
11.04.22 ENCAVIS Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.04.22 ENCAVIS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.22 ENCAVIS Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ENCAVIS AG 19,91 -4,26% ENCAVIS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Nikkei schließt knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren zum Wochenauftakt mit Abschlägen. In Japan ging es am Montag leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruht unterdessen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen