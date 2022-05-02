|
02.05.2022 08:20:58
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Revenue increase of more than 53% compared to previous year to around EUR 90.4 million
Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of more than 63% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.4 million (previous year: EUR 39.3 million)
Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of more than 168% compared to previous year to around EUR 34.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) turns into the positive of around EUR 0.08
Increase of operating cash flow of more than 62% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 39.9 million)
*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG beginning on page 14 and at page 37.
The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:
Contact / Notifying Person:
02-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1340517
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1340517 02-May-2022 CET/CEST
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AG
|14.04.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.04.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.04.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.22
|ENCAVIS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
