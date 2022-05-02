DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Hamburg, May 2, 2022 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG publishes today already preliminary Key Performance Indicators of the first quarter 2022:

Revenue increase of more than 53% compared to previous year to around EUR 90.4 million

(previous year: EUR 58.9 million)

Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of more than 63% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.4 million (previous year: EUR 39.3 million)

Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of more than 168% compared to previous year to around EUR 34.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) turns into the positive of around EUR 0.08

(previous year: EUR -0.05)

Increase of operating cash flow of more than 62% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 39.9 million)

*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG beginning on page 14 and at page 37.

The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:

https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_EN_geschuetzt.pdf



