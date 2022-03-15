|
15.03.2022 10:16:45
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary, unaudited results of fiscal 2021 and especially the operating cashflow are significantly above the guidance for 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Development of Sales
Encavis AG: Preliminary, unaudited results of fiscal 2021 and especially the operating cashflow are significantly above the guidance for 2021
Revenue increase of more than 3% to around EUR 330 million (Guidance: EUR > 320 million)
Operating EBITDA increase of more than 6% to around EUR 255 million (Guidance: EUR > 240 million)
Operating EBIT increase of more than 7% to around EUR 148 million (Guidance: EUR > 138 million)
Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of good 4% to around EUR 0.48 (Guidance: EUR 0.46)
Operating cashflow increase of good 19% to around EUR 250 million (Guidance: EUR > 210 million)
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
15-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1302587
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1302587 15-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!