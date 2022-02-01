DGAP-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021



01-Feb-2022 / 13:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021



Lohne, February 1, 2022 - EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) is adjusting its earnings forecast and now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) for the past fiscal year 2021 in the range of EUR 20 to 22 million. Until now, EnviTec's management had forecast EBT in the range of EUR 17 to 19 million. The Executive Board continues to expect a slight increase in the Group's total output. The reason for the increase in the earnings forecast is the better than expected operating performance in the Plant Construction segment as well as in the Own Plant Operation segment. Contact: Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-Mail: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de 01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

