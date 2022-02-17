|
17.02.2022 19:30:23
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus and becomes ESG technology provider
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ad-hoc-Notification
EQS Group AG expands strategic focus and becomes ESG technology provider
Munich - 17.02.2022
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) expands its strategic focus to include solutions in the area of sustainability and become an ESG technology provider. Its immediate market entry succeeds with the planned acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in DFGE, a pioneer and leading provider in the field of life cycle assessment, sustainability calculation and corporate social responsibility with over 20 years of expertise. With the expansion of its business activities, EQS Group AG is positioning itself in the multi-billion ESG future market.
The European Union is establishing a new legal framework for a sustainable economy, in particular with a view to climate change, in order to achieve the goal of climate neutrality in 2050. Environmental, social and governance criteria and standards are the focus here. These must be disclosed in future. The European Union is therefore introducing an obligation to report non-financial sustainability indicators with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The EU directive is slated to apply as early as January 2024 for the 2023 financial year. About 50,000 companies with at least 250 employees are affected. Under the new reporting obligation, these companies will for the first time be engaged in collecting data on, for example, their carbon footprint, diversity and business ethics in line with the EU taxonomy for sustainable business activities, which will serve as the basis for preparing the sustainability report.
EQS Group AG will initially develop a software solution that enables companies to fulfill their reporting obligations according to the CSRD in a simple and secure way. This is to be based on scientific models and on the many years of experience with over 700 successfully completed DFGE sustainability consultancy projects. The cloud application, which is expected to be available by the middle of the year, will also become the core of the ESG COCKPIT.
Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430-033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
