24.06.2019 08:53:03
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG sells stake in ARIVA.DE AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
EQS Group AG sells stake in ARIVA.DE AG
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.
EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs around 500 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-21029833
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 210298-0
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 210298-49
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|829213
829213 24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
