DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG sells stake in ARIVA.DE AG

EQS Group AG sells stake in ARIVA.DE AG



24-Jun-2019 / 08:53 CET/CEST

EQS Group AG sells stake in ARIVA.DE AG

Focus to be on corporate compliance and investor relations

Munich - June 24, 2019



EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) will sell its 92% stake in ARIVA.DE AG, Kiel, effective July 1, 2019. The share purchase agreement was signed today. The buyer is the Berlin-based company wallstreet:online AG. The base purchase price is EUR 6.9 million with the final price dependent on sales and earn-out components. The purchase price is based on a company valuation of around EUR 8 million.



ARIVA.DE AG is a leading provider of financial data and software solutions for financial institutions and operates its own financial portal. EQS Group AG has held a stake in the Kiel-based company since 2007 and acquired the majority stake in July 2016. ARIVA employs approximately 90 people.



EQS Group AG's decision to sell its full stake in ARIVA.DE AG is based on its strategic focus on corporate compliance and investor relations. The sale price is significantly higher than the cumulative acquisition price.



Due to the sale of ARIVA.DE AG in the second half of 2019, the EQS AG management board now expects a 4% to 9% increase in revenue for the 2019 financial year, up to between EUR 37.5 million and EUR 39.5 million. Adjusted for the effects of IFRS 16, EBITDA is still expected to be between EUR 1 million and EUR 2 million.

More information:

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs around 500 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

