28.03.2022 15:04:40
DGAP-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG raises forecast for fiscal year 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Hamburg, 28 March 2022: Executive and Supervisory Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) have resolved today to sell the container vessel MS "Music" with a container capacity of 804 TEU, which was built in 2007. The Ernst Russ Group holds a 55 % stake in the MS "Music" shipping company. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in April 2022.
Contact:
Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|Elbchaussee 370
|22609 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 88881-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 88881-199
|E-mail:
|ir@ernst-russ.de
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161077
|WKN:
|A16107
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1313451
