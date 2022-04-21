|
21.04.2022 12:58:49
DGAP-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Evonik publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Essen, April 21, 2022. Evonik Industries AG publishes already today the following preliminary key financial figures for the first quarter of 2022.
Based on preliminary figures, Evonik reached an adjusted EBITDA* of 735 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: 588 million), thus clearly above market expectations (analyst consensus disclosed by Vara Research on March 22, 2022: around 652 million). The main growth drivers were the Nutrition & Care and Performance Materials divisions. Across all divisions, Evonik was able to adjust selling prices successfully and therefore offset the increase in variable costs.
Sales of Evonik for the first quarter 2022 amounted to 4,498 billion, compared with 3.358 billion in the prior-year quarter. Consensus expected this number to be approximately 3.944 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share* increased from 0.51 in Q1 2021 to 0.76 in Q1 2022 (analyst consensus: 0.60).
Free cash flow* amounted to 133 million in the first quarter 2022 (Q1 2021: 312 million). Reason for the decrease compared to the prior-year period were, above all, higher raw material costs. Moreover, Evonik has increased inventories as a precaution, in order to be prepared for possible supply chain disruptions.
In light of lower projections for global economic growth, Evonik has reviewed its expectations for 2022 as a whole. Assuming that there will be no further escalation in the geopolitical situation, Evonik confirms its outlook for the full year:
The company expects an adjusted EBITDA* of between 2.5 billion and 2.6 billion and sales of between 15.5 billion and 16.5 billion. Also, Evonik sticks to the free cash flow* outlook (cash conversion rate* of around 40 %).
Evonik Industries AG will publish final numbers and the quarterly report for the first quarter 2022 as planned on May 6, 2022.
*Notes on key performance indicators (KPIs) can be found in the Financial Report 2021 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 196.
The Financial Report 2021 is available at: https://corporate.evonik.com/media/public/misc/ir/bpk-2022/Financial_Report.pdf
Contact/person making the notification:
21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 177-01
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 177-3475
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@evonik.com
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000EVNK013
|WKN:
|EVNK01
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1332109
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1332109 21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
