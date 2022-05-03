03.05.2022 17:17:26

DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel
EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board

03-May-2022 / 17:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

Nuremberg, 03.05.2022: The Chairmen of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler, have declared today that they will resign from their positions for personal reasons after Exasol's next Annual General Meeting that is expected to take place on July 6, 2022. Since 2008, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler have been members of the Supervisory Board.

The Company plans to expand the Supervisory Board, which currently consists of four members, to six. The aim is to broaden the board with additional competencies and also to place even greater emphasis on the topic of corporate governance. The proposed candidates will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. Volker Smid will run for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board after the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

 

Investor Relations contact
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com

03-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1342493

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1342493  03-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342493&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten