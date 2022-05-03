DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel

EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board



03-May-2022 / 17:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, 03.05.2022: The Chairmen of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler, have declared today that they will resign from their positions for personal reasons after Exasol's next Annual General Meeting that is expected to take place on July 6, 2022. Since 2008, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler have been members of the Supervisory Board.

The Company plans to expand the Supervisory Board, which currently consists of four members, to six. The aim is to broaden the board with additional competencies and also to place even greater emphasis on the topic of corporate governance. The proposed candidates will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. Volker Smid will run for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board after the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



