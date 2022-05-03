|
03.05.2022 17:17:26
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Exasol AG: Change in the Supervisory Board
Nuremberg, 03.05.2022: The Chairmen of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler, have declared today that they will resign from their positions for personal reasons after Exasol's next Annual General Meeting that is expected to take place on July 6, 2022. Since 2008, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler have been members of the Supervisory Board.
The Company plans to expand the Supervisory Board, which currently consists of four members, to six. The aim is to broaden the board with additional competencies and also to place even greater emphasis on the topic of corporate governance. The proposed candidates will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. Volker Smid will run for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board after the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Investor Relations contact
03-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342493
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1342493 03-May-2022 CET/CEST
