DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022



25-Feb-2022 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Based on the successful financial year 2021 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 9.4 billion, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 35.00 per share (prior year: EUR 3.50 per share). The Supervisory Board will resolve on this proposal in its meeting on 9 March 2022. The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 6.2 billion (prior year: EUR 0.6 billion).

The 2021 Annual Report will be published on 10 March 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 25 May 2022.

For more information on the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 1 February 2022, available at:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report, available at:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



Contact:

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Telephone +49 40 3001-2896

Mobile +49 172 875-2126