25.02.2022 12:35:04

DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

25-Feb-2022 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Based on the successful financial year 2021 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 9.4 billion, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 35.00 per share (prior year: EUR 3.50 per share). The Supervisory Board will resolve on this proposal in its meeting on 9 March 2022. The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 6.2 billion (prior year: EUR 0.6 billion).

The 2021 Annual Report will be published on 10 March 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 25 May 2022.

For more information on the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 1 February 2022, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1288787

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1288787  25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288787&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten