|
25.02.2022 12:35:04
DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022
Based on the successful financial year 2021 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 9.4 billion, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 35.00 per share (prior year: EUR 3.50 per share). The Supervisory Board will resolve on this proposal in its meeting on 9 March 2022. The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 6.2 billion (prior year: EUR 0.6 billion).
The 2021 Annual Report will be published on 10 March 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 25 May 2022.
For more information on the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 1 February 2022, available at:
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report, available at:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1288787
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1288787 25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!