07.08.2019 17:09:42
DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and target dividend
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc disclosure
Fair Value REIT-AG
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Graefelfing, 7 August 2019 - Fair Value REIT-AG ("Company") (WKN/ISIN A0MW97/DE000A0MW975) expects its net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) for the 2019 financial year to amount to about EUR 3.0 million. This amount exceeds the forecast for net income of EUR 2.3 million, announced with the publication of the 2018 key financial figures in March 2019. Reasons are mainly the profit from the the sale of one asset and lower general and administrative expenses. As these items have no material effect on the funds from operations (FFO), the Company is confirming its FFO forecast.
As a result of the adjustment in the forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP, Fair Value REIT-AG is raising its target dividend for the 2019 financial year from EUR 0.15 to a range of EUR 0.17 to 0.19 per currently outstanding share.
Contact:
07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
|English
Company:
|Fair Value REIT-AG
|Würmstraße 13a
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
Phone:
|+49 (0)89 9292 815-10
Fax:
|+49 (0)89 9292 815-15
E-mail:
|info@fvreit.de
Internet:
|www.fvreit.de
ISIN:
|DE000A0MW975
WKN:
|A0MW97
Indices:
|RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
|853863
