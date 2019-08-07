Jetzt schnell sein! Kostenloses finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot eröffnen und 50 € Trade-Guthaben sichern.1   Hier informieren!-w-
07.08.2019 17:09:42

DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and target dividend

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Graefelfing, 7 August 2019 - Fair Value REIT-AG ("Company") (WKN/ISIN A0MW97/DE000A0MW975) expects its net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) for the 2019 financial year to amount to about EUR 3.0 million. This amount exceeds the forecast for net income of EUR 2.3 million, announced with the publication of the 2018 key financial figures in March 2019. Reasons are mainly the profit from the the sale of one asset and lower general and administrative expenses. As these items have no material effect on the funds from operations (FFO), the Company is confirming its FFO forecast.

As a result of the adjustment in the forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP, Fair Value REIT-AG is raising its target dividend for the 2019 financial year from EUR 0.15 to a range of EUR 0.17 to 0.19 per currently outstanding share.

