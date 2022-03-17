17.03.2022 12:42:57

DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: Julian Kappus appointed as further member of the management board

FinLab AG: Julian Kappus appointed as further member of the management board

Frankfurt am Main, 17/03/2022 -  In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Finlab AG (ISIN DE0001218063) decided to appoint Julian Kappus as further member of the management board with effect from June 1, 2022.

About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

