21.06.2022 10:50:17
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated earnings already expected to exceed the full-year figure for 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
flatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated earnings already expected to exceed the full-year figure for 2021
In preparing the auditor's review of the half-year financial report H1/2022, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG further specified its expectation for the current financial year, including its financial targets for 2022, based on the operational and financial development of the months January to May 2022.
Despite normalised trading volumes and activity to pre-Covid times, the Management Board expects to achieve revenues of EUR 400 million to EUR 440 million in 2022, matching the level of the record year 2021 (2021: EUR 417.6 million). Average revenue per transaction is expected to be significantly above the previous year's level (2021: EUR 4.59) at well over EUR 5. This results in an expected number of completed transactions of 75 to 85 million in 2022.
In the current challenging environment, flatexDEGIRO will continue to invest in brand awareness and customer acquisition and expects to add 600,000 to 700,000 gross new customer accounts for the full year 2022.
Due to the significantly improved monetisation, the Management Board expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA margin at the previous year's level for the full year 2022 (2021: 42.4 percent).
Positive earnings effects from the expansion of the customer offering planned for late summer/autumn to include digital wealth management, cryptocurrency trading and expected interest rate adjustments by the European Central Bank are not yet reflected in this expectation.
Half-year consolidated result expected to exceed full-year figure for 2021
Based on current knowledge, the Executive Board already expects to report a consolidated net profit for the first half of 2022 that is above the consolidated net profit for the full year 2021 (Full year 2021: EUR 51.6 million, earnings per share of EUR 0.47).
Preliminary figures for the first half-year will be published by flatexDEGIRO on 12 July 2022 (after close of trading). The publication date for the complete, reviewed half-year financial report is 30 August 2022.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1379989
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1379989 21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
