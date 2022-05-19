|
19.05.2022 08:50:28
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon announces changes to its Executive Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Formycon announces changes to its Executive Board
Munich Today and effective July 1, 2022, the Supervisory Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) ("Formycon") appointed Dr. Stefan Glombitza, who has led Formycon's operational development activities as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2016, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Glombitza thus takes over the position from Dr. Carsten Brockmeyer, who leaves the Executive Board as planned on June 30, 2022, when his appointment regularly expires. Dr. Brockmeyer will continue to support the company as a scientific advisor.
The Executive Board around CEO Dr. Glombitza will also be supplemented by two additional experienced pharmaceutical managers:
Effective June 1, 2022, the Supervisory Board of Formycon has appointed Nicola Mikulcik (51) to the Executive Board in the function of Chief Business Officer (CBO) for a period of 5 years. A graduate in business administration, she will be responsible for Business Development and Commercial Affairs.
In addition, the Supervisory Board of Formycon has appointed Dr. Andreas Seidl as a member of the Executive Board as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) for a period of 5 years, effective July 1, 2022. The 52-year-old biochemist and scientist will lead the preclinical and clinical development, bioanalytics and Scientific Affairs functions.
The previous Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dr. Nicolas Combé, who is also leaving the Executive Board with the regular expiry of an appointment as planned on June 30, 2022, will continue to be available to the company as CFO and beyond in an advisory capacity, until a suitable Chief Financial Officer has been found and trained.
