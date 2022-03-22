|
22.03.2022 21:56:49
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Ad-hoc-Disclosure
Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver
Berlin, 22 March 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has agreed with Azolver Holding GmbH today to acquire all shares in the operating companies of Azolver. Closing is scheduled on 23 March 2022.
Azolver focuses on mailing hardware (franking machines), and offers also software solutions for asset tracking and parcel shipping. Currently, Azolver's distribution markets are Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy. In addition, FP will acquire a fully integrated technology and service center in Estonia and logistic facilities in Belgium.
With this acquisition, FP expands its position in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions market in Northern Europe, Switzerland and Italy. FP will benefit from more efficient operations in a consolidated market by realizing synergies. Azolver's technology and service center including finance, customer support, IT and software development will facilitate the transformation of the whole FP Group.
At the same time, to clarify its business areas, FP renames the business area "Franking & Office Solutions" into "Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions" and the business area "Software & Business Process Automation" becomes "Digital Business Solutions".
In 2021, the acquired companies generated revenues of approximately EUR 30 million and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 3.8 million according to preliminary figures.
For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:
Phone: +49 30 220 660 410
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Anna Lehmann
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
22-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1309185
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1309185 22-March-2022 CET/CEST
