DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver

Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver

Berlin, 22 March 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has agreed with Azolver Holding GmbH today to acquire all shares in the operating companies of Azolver. Closing is scheduled on 23 March 2022.

Azolver focuses on mailing hardware (franking machines), and offers also software solutions for asset tracking and parcel shipping. Currently, Azolver's distribution markets are Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy. In addition, FP will acquire a fully integrated technology and service center in Estonia and logistic facilities in Belgium.

With this acquisition, FP expands its position in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions market in Northern Europe, Switzerland and Italy. FP will benefit from more efficient operations in a consolidated market by realizing synergies. Azolver's technology and service center including finance, customer support, IT and software development will facilitate the transformation of the whole FP Group.

At the same time, to clarify its business areas, FP renames the business area "Franking & Office Solutions" into "Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions" and the business area "Software & Business Process Automation" becomes "Digital Business Solutions".

In 2021, the acquired companies generated revenues of approximately EUR 30 million and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 3.8 million according to preliminary figures.



The purchase price is an amount in the lowest double-digit million euro range, which includes freely available cash in the upper single-digit million euro range. The acquisition is financed predominantly from available credit lines within our syndicated loan agreement. The remaining part is financed from our own cash positions.

For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann

Phone: +49 30 220 660 410

E-Mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com



About Francotyp-Postalia:



The stock-listed Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, headquartered in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions area, FP optimizes customers' business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business area, FP is the world's third largest provider of mailing systems and market leader in Germany and Austria. FP is present in ten countries by its own subsidiaries and in 40 other countries via a dealer network. In the Mail Services business area, FP offers business mail consolidation and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In 2020, FP generated revenue of approximately EUR 196 million.

