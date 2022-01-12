DGAP-Adhoc: freenet AG: freenet AG decides to extend share buyback program of up to EUR 22 million until 31 March 2022 at the latest

DGAP-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

freenet AG: freenet AG decides to extend share buyback program of up to EUR 22 million until 31 March 2022 at the latest



12-Jan-2022 / 18:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



freenet AG decides to extend share buyback program of up to EUR 22 million until 31 March 2022 at the latest



Büdelsdorf, 12 January 2022 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board today, the Management Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] decided to extend the share buyback program 2021 until 31 March 2022 at the latest (share buyback program 2022).

Within the scope of this share buyback program, up to 4.2 million shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 3.28 % of the share capital of EUR 128,061,016) are to be bought back via the stock exchange. The total volume of the share buyback program 2022 is up to EUR 22 million. The program is scheduled to begin on 13 January 2022, and will run until 31 March 2022, at the latest.

Thus, freenet AG is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020, according to which until 26 May 2025 up to 10 % of the company's share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, at the time the authorization is exercised. The authorization has already been exercised in the period from 1 September 2020 to 28 December 2020 and in the period from 25 February 2021 to 28 December 2021, and a total of 2,956,232 freenet shares (around 2.31 % of the share capital) were repurchased in 2020 and a total of 5,552,664 freenet shares (around 4.34 % of the share capital) in 2021. The company therefore currently holds (including 50,000 shares already held in advance) 8,558,896 treasury shares (approx. 6.68% of the share capital).

The repurchased shares are to be cancelled and the share capital reduced.

The share buyback 2022 will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. Further details will be published before the share buyback program 2022 begins. freenet AG reserves the right to adjust, to interrupt or to stop the share buyback program 2022 at any time.

