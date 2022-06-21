DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE decides to buy back ordinary shares and preference shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

FUCHS PETROLUB SE decides to buy back ordinary shares and preference shares



21-Jun-2022

The Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today resolved a share buyback programme with regard to ordinary shares and preference shares. For this purpose, the Company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG. Within the framework of the share buyback programme, up to 6,000,000 shares, of which up to 3,000,000 ordinary shares and up to 3,000,000 preference shares of the Company are to be acquired in the period from June 27, 2022 until March 29, 2024 at the latest, for a total purchase price of up to EUR 200 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The Company will cancel the acquired treasury shares.

The share buyback and the planned cancellation of the acquired shares will have the effect of reducing the number of outstanding ordinary and preference shares. Furthermore, the capital structure of FUCHS PETROLUB SE will be improved.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback programme will be regularly provided on the company's website under Investor Relations.

Mannheim, June 21, 2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

