21.03.2022 13:27:23
DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022
Berlin, March 21, 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today's meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2022.
The company expects for the fiscal year 2022 EBIT adjusted* of EUR 125 to 140 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 95 to 110 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70 to 85 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 70 to 80 million).
Decisive for the business development are future planned sales in the course of forward sale transactions in the residential property development segment.
* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.
Contact
|English
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|info@gateway-re.de
|www.gateway-re.de
|DE000A0JJTG7
|A0JJTG
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|1307707
