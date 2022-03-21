21.03.2022 13:27:23

DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022

21-March-2022 / 13:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022

Berlin, March 21, 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today's meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2022.

The company expects for the fiscal year 2022 EBIT adjusted* of EUR 125 to 140 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 95 to 110 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70 to 85 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 70 to 80 million).

Decisive for the business development are future planned sales in the course of forward sale transactions in the residential property development segment.

* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.

Contact
Sven Annutsch
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de

21-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1307707

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1307707  21-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307707&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gateway Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten