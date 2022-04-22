DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Gateway Real Estate AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Gateway Real Estate AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)



22-Apr-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Norbert Ketterer submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Gateway Real Estate AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

Berlin, 22 April 2022. Today Norbert Ketterer submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) that the annual general meeting of Gateway Real Estate AG shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Norbert Ketterer for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).

According to his own information, Norbert Ketterer holds 182,566,192 shares of Gateway Real Estate AG. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 97.75 % of Gateway Real Estate AG 's share capital. Norbert Ketterer is therefore the main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at Gateway Real Estate AG's next general meeting.

Contact

Sven Annutsch

Hardenbergstr. 28a

10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0

F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de