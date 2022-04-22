|
DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Gateway Real Estate AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Norbert Ketterer submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Gateway Real Estate AG (squeeze out under stock corporation law)
Berlin, 22 April 2022. Today Norbert Ketterer submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) that the annual general meeting of Gateway Real Estate AG shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Norbert Ketterer for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).
According to his own information, Norbert Ketterer holds 182,566,192 shares of Gateway Real Estate AG. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 97.75 % of Gateway Real Estate AG 's share capital. Norbert Ketterer is therefore the main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at Gateway Real Estate AG's next general meeting.
Contact
22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1333257
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1333257 22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
