DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG specifies forecast for fiscal year 2022

The Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG previously expected a normalized consolidated EBITDA (excluding effects from lease accounting in accordance with IFRS 16) in the negative single-digit million range for fiscal year 2022. This forecast is being extended in an upward direction due to the expected successful implementation of further optimization measures in the current business. Thus, the Management Board now expects normalized consolidated EBITDA to be in the negative single-digit million range to positive single-digit million range. The Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG previously expected a normalized consolidated EBITDA (excluding effects from lease accounting in accordance with IFRS 16) in the negative single-digit million range for fiscal year 2022. This forecast is being extended in an upward direction due to the expected successful implementation of further optimization measures in the current business. Thus, the Management Board now expects normalized consolidated EBITDA to be in the negative single-digit million range to positive single-digit million range. Furthermore, the Management Board is raising the forecast for consolidated net sales to EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million. The Management Board Communicating person:

