06.07.2022 21:23:52

DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG specifies forecast for fiscal year 2022

06-Jul-2022 / 21:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG previously expected a normalized consolidated EBITDA (excluding effects from lease accounting in accordance with IFRS 16) in the negative single-digit million range for fiscal year 2022. This forecast is being extended in an upward direction due to the expected successful implementation of further optimization measures in the current business. Thus, the Management Board now expects normalized consolidated EBITDA to be in the negative single-digit million range to positive single-digit million range.

Furthermore, the Management Board is raising the forecast for consolidated net sales to EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million.

 

The Management Board

Communicating person: 
Florian Frank 
Member of the Managing Board 
Tel.: +49 5201 185-140 
ir@gerryweber.com

06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: ir@gerryweber.com
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
ISIN: DE000A255G36
WKN: A255G3
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1392471

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1392471  06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

