|
06.07.2022 21:23:52
DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG specifies forecast for fiscal year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
GERRY WEBER International AG specifies forecast for fiscal year 2022
The Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG previously expected a normalized consolidated EBITDA (excluding effects from lease accounting in accordance with IFRS 16) in the negative single-digit million range for fiscal year 2022. This forecast is being extended in an upward direction due to the expected successful implementation of further optimization measures in the current business. Thus, the Management Board now expects normalized consolidated EBITDA to be in the negative single-digit million range to positive single-digit million range.
Furthermore, the Management Board is raising the forecast for consolidated net sales to EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million.
The Management Board
Communicating person:
06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|ir@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G36
|WKN:
|A255G3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1392471
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1392471 06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
06.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG präzisiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
06.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER International AG specifies forecast for fiscal year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.