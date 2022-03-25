|
DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG: Record dividend proposed
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Dividend
- - Best Company result provides basis for record dividend
Against this backdrop, the Management Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per dividend-bearing share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The Company will publish the financial statements for the 2021 financial year and a concrete outlook for the new 2022 financial year at the virtual press conference on financial statements on 21 April 2022 on its website at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
