DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG: Record dividend proposed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Dividend

GESCO AG: Record dividend proposed



25-March-2022 / 14:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- - Best Company result provides basis for record dividend

- - Management proposes EUR 0.98 per share



GESCO AG, listed in the Prime Standard, published its preliminary business figures on 9 March 2022 and reported consolidated net earnings of EUR 26.9 million.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per dividend-bearing share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Company will publish the financial statements for the 2021 financial year and a concrete outlook for the new 2022 financial year at the virtual press conference on financial statements on 21 April 2022 on its website at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

