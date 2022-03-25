25.03.2022 14:52:27

DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG: Record dividend proposed

GESCO AG: Record dividend proposed

- - Best Company result provides basis for record dividend
- - Management proposes EUR 0.98 per share


GESCO AG, listed in the Prime Standard, published its preliminary business figures on 9 March 2022 and reported consolidated net earnings of EUR 26.9 million.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per dividend-bearing share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Company will publish the financial statements for the 2021 financial year and a concrete outlook for the new 2022 financial year at the virtual press conference on financial statements on 21 April 2022 on its website at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

 

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de

