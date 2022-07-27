|
DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG appoints Dr. Magnus Ekerot as new CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board
Bocholt, July 27th, 2022
Dr. Magnus Ekerot succeeds Klaus Weßing (65), until now CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Gigaset AG, who will leave the company in the course of 2023 at the latest to retire.
Dr. Ekerot, currently Senior Vice President at Bosch Security and Safety Systems, holds an MBA in strategic management and looks back on a career of more than 25 years with internationally renowned companies. Dr. Ekerot's career has focused on IT and technology. He has already held several CEO positions.
The Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG considers Dr. Ekerot to be the ideal person to lead Gigaset successfully into the next decade.
Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT phones and is also a leading international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The traditional company is characterized in a special way by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development center in Wroclaw, Poland and numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
